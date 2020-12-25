Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Ahead of commissioning, Amaechi inspects Lagos-Ibadan railway projects
Vanguard News  - By Dirisu Yakubu – Lagos Ahead of January 2021 commissioning of ongoing railway projects on the Lagos-Ibadan corridor, Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi on Saturday inspected works on the Ebute Metta main complex and ten substations.

6 days ago
