4 dies in Konduga suicide bomber attack, 1 dead as terrorists abduct dozens of travellers along Damaturu-Maiduguri highway, Northeast Nigeria
Global Upfront  - At least one person was reportedly shot dead while dozens of travellers were forcibly taken away by Boko Haram terrorists along Maiduguri to Damaturu highway.


A source said the terrorists allegedly mounted barricades at Kondiri village ...

6 days ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


