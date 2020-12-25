4 dies in Konduga suicide bomber attack, 1 dead as terrorists abduct dozens of travellers along Damaturu-Maiduguri highway, Northeast Nigeria





A source said the terrorists allegedly mounted barricades at Kondiri village ... Global Upfront - At least one person was reportedly shot dead while dozens of travellers were forcibly taken away by Boko Haram terrorists along Maiduguri to Damaturu highway.A source said the terrorists allegedly mounted barricades at Kondiri village ...



News Credibility Score: 99%