Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Nigerian artist Trendz teams up with Peruzzi to release dancehall riddim titled 'Big Steppa'
Pulse Nigeria  - Trendz with Peruzzi

6 days ago
News Credibility Score: 90%


 Additional Sources

Too Xclusive:
Phyno – “For the Money” ft. Peruzzi
Information Nigeria:
Kiddwaya Reacts As Peruzzi Performs His ‘Majesty’ Song To Erica
Not Just OK:
Phyno & Peruzzi deliver the visuals for 'For The Money'
GL Trends:
Video: Phyno & Peruzzi – For The Money


Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info