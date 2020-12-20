Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Car Bomb Kills 8, Wounds 15 In Afghan Capital Kabul
News photo Channels Television  - A car bomb killed eight people and wounded more than 15 others in Kabul Sunday, officials said, the latest attack to rock the Afghan capital.

2 days ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Additional Sources

Nine dead as Kabul car bombing targets Afghan lawmaker Today:
Nine dead as Kabul car bombing targets Afghan lawmaker
Bomb Attack Kills Women, Children In Afghan Capital The Street Journal:
Bomb Attack Kills Women, Children In Afghan Capital


   More Picks
1 Tension in Ughelli as planned #EndSARS phase II protest holds Monday - Vanguard News, 2 days ago
2 Pele Reacts As Lionel Messi Equals His BIG Record (See What He Said) - Naija Loaded, 2 days ago
3 My Husband’s Colleague Killed Him During #EndSARS Protest – Widow Of Police Inspector Testifies - Naija Loaded, 2 days ago
4 You Need to See the Kids Reaction to Adanna & David’s Pregnancy Announcement (So Adorable!) - Bella Naija, 2 days ago
5 Singers Wizkid, Tems Make Barack Obama’s List Of Favourite Music Of 2020 - Information Nigeria, 2 days ago
6 New Video: Phyno feat. Peruzzi – For the Money - Bella Naija, 2 days ago
7 Car Bomb Kills 8, Wounds 15 In Afghan Capital Kabul - Channels Television, 2 days ago
8 UPDATE – We cannot afford another total lockdown- Gov Sanwo-Olu says as he appeals to Lagos residents to observe all COVID19 protocols - Salone, 2 days ago
9 “Don’t ever sing again” – Netizens drag Tunde Ednut over new song featuring Davido and Tiwa Savage (VIDEO) - Hit NG, 2 days ago
10 UPDATE – “Another Lockdown May Spell Disaster” – Actress, Liz Anjorin Sends Strong Warning To Sanwo-Olu - Salone, 2 days ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info