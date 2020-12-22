News at a Glance

Man narrates how he beheaded his colleague in Ondo Indian hemp farm Linda Ikeji Blog - A 23-year-old man identified as Benedict Owalun has narrated how he beheaded his colleague in a cannabis sativa (also known as Indian hemp) farm in Ipele, in Owo local government area of Ondo State, after being arrested by the police.



News Credibility Score: 95%



