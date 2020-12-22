Post News
News at a Glance
Hilarious video of Nollywood comic actor Victor Osuagwu warning guys not to ask his daughter for her number
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Angel Osuagwu, the daughter of Nollywood comic actor, Victor Osuagwu, took to Twitter to share this hilarious video of her dad warning guys not to ask for her number. Watch the video below.
12 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Info NG:
Watch as comic actor Victor Osuagwu ‘warns’ guys not to ask for his daughter’s number (video)
Nesco Media:
Don’t ask for her number – Comic Actor Victor Osuagwu warn guys about his beautiful daughter
FL Vibe:
‘Don’t ask for her number’ – Actor Victor Osuagwu ‘warns’ guys about his beautiful daughter (video)
Luci Post:
Hilarious video of comic actor Victor Osuagwu ‘warning’ guys not to ask for his daughter’s number
Black Berry Babes:
‘Don’t ask for her number’ – Actor Victor Osuagwu ‘warns’ guys about his beautiful daughter (video)
Dockays World:
Don’t ask for her number – Actor Victor Osuagwu warns horny men on social media as he shows off daughter [video]
More Picks
1
Vladimir Putin signs bill giving Russian Presidents and their families lifetime immunity from prosecution for crimes -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
5 hours ago
2
Man narrates how he beheaded his colleague in Ondo Indian hemp farm -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
3
Medical doctor robbed of her savings at gunpoint after entering 'one chance' car -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
10 hours ago
4
President Buhari holds closed door meeting with ex-president Goodluck Jonathan in the State House (photos) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
5
Hilarious video of Nollywood comic actor Victor Osuagwu warning guys not to ask his daughter for her number -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
12 hours ago
6
Vatican says coronavirus vaccine is 'morally acceptable' -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
12 hours ago
7
Murder suspects fighting for a piece of land plant human head in the home of their kinsman in Imo -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
12 hours ago
