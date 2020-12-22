Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Vatican says coronavirus vaccine is 'morally acceptable'
Linda Ikeji Blog  - The Catholic Church announced on Monday, Dec 21, that the use of Covid-19 vaccines is "morally acceptable". The Covid-19 vaccines are developed using cell lines derived from aborted foetuses.

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


