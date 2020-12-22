Post News
Naija Dailies
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Daily Post
3
Vanguard News
4
The Nation
5
Channels Television
6
The Guardian
7
The Cable
8
Sahara Reporters
9
This Day
10
TechPoint Africa
11
Leadership
12
Financial Watch
13
Daily Times
14
Nigerian Tribune
15
Linda Ikeji Blog
Murder suspects fighting for a piece of land plant human head in the home of their kinsman in Imo
Linda Ikeji Blog
- The Imo state police command has arrested two murder suspects for planting a human head in the water tank located in the home of one of their kinsman, Emmanuel Onuwa Obator, in Mbaitoli community in the state.
12 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Another Source
The Punch:
Two nabbed for planting human head in kinsman’s house over land dispute
More Picks
1
Vladimir Putin signs bill giving Russian Presidents and their families lifetime immunity from prosecution for crimes -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
5 hours ago
2
Man narrates how he beheaded his colleague in Ondo Indian hemp farm -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
3
Medical doctor robbed of her savings at gunpoint after entering 'one chance' car -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
10 hours ago
4
President Buhari holds closed door meeting with ex-president Goodluck Jonathan in the State House (photos) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
5
Hilarious video of Nollywood comic actor Victor Osuagwu warning guys not to ask his daughter for her number -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
12 hours ago
6
Vatican says coronavirus vaccine is 'morally acceptable' -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
12 hours ago
One moment please...