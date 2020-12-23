Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


999 new cases of COVID19 recorded in Nigeria
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - Nine Hundred and Ninety-Nine (999) new cases of COVID19 were recorded in Nigeria on Tuesday, December 22. According to the Nigeria Center for Disease Control NCDC, FCT recorded 416 new cases, the highest for the day.

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Another Source

999 new cases of COVID19 recorded in Nigeria Aderonke Bamidele Blog:
999 new cases of COVID19 recorded in Nigeria


   More Picks
1 If your passion is going to cost you your health, then it's time to let it go - Betty Irabor writes - Linda Ikeji Blog, 36 mins ago
2 Gunmen reportedly abducts village head and 15 others in Katsina community - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 hour ago
3 Nigeria is producing graduates whose education makes them more dangerous than uneducated people - Afe Babalola - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 hour ago
4 "I was charmed" Nigeria's Usman and America's Lisa of 90 Day FiancÃ© are officially divorcing - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
5 Legendary goalkeeper, Gianluigi Buffon being probed by Italian FA for alleged Blasphemy - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
6 Mother of four killed, young man injured after security officers allegedly fired gunshots while chasing a driver in Delta (graphic) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
7 999 new cases of COVID19 recorded in Nigeria - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
8 Global COVID-19 Deaths reach 1,720,891 from over 78.2m confirmed cases as of 22nd December 2020 - The Info Stride, 12 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info