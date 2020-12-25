Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Abuja based environmentalist, Sonia Somuvie and team officially launch ECOSMART INITIATIVE
Abuja Press  - On thursday, 3rd December 202o, ECOSMART⅘ INITIATIVE was officially launched by its founder, miss Sonia Somuvie and her team at the Immaculate Hotel and apartments in abuja.The Ecosmart initiative is a Climate Change Advocacy organisation with a sole ...

2 days ago
News Credibility Score: 21%


Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info