Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Daily Post
3
Vanguard News
4
The Nation
5
Channels Television
6
The Guardian
7
The Cable
8
Sahara Reporters
9
This Day
10
TechPoint Africa
11
Leadership
12
Financial Watch
13
Daily Times
14
Nigerian Tribune
15
Linda Ikeji Blog
News at a Glance
President Trump pardons 15, commutes 5 sentences in his final weeks in office.
Linda Ikeji Blog
- President Donald Trump on Tuesday December 22, granted full pardons to 15 people including three former Republican lawmakers, and commuted all or part of the sentences of five others in his final weeks in office.
2 days ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Channels Television:
Trump Pardons Two Linked To Russia Probe, Blackwater Guards, Others
TVC News:
Trump grants full pardons to Papadopolous, Others
The Street Journal:
Trump pardons two linked to Russia probe, Blackwater guards, others
Within Nigeria:
President Trump pardons 15, commutes 5 sentences in his final weeks in office
Wotzup NG:
Trump pardons 15, commutes 5 sentences in his final weeks in office
Aledeh:
Trump Pardons 15, Including Allies, Convicted Blackwater Contractors
More Picks
1
I used to burn my skin when I was a child for people to stop teasing me because I didn't grow up around other light-skinned people - Pearl Thusi -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
5 hours ago
2
Christ Unveiled presents Explaining The Terminologies Of The Spirit by Alexander Wonder -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
3
Black woman calls out Delta airline after being kicked her out of her first class seat 'because the check-in attendant didn't believe she bought first class' -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
4
1041 new cases of Coronavirus recorded in Nigeria -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
8 hours ago
5
Funke Akindele-Bello's New Movie, Omo Ghetto The Saga Premieres In Cinemas Nationwide. Here's Where You Can See It -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
4 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2020 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...