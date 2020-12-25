Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

President Trump pardons 15, commutes 5 sentences in his final weeks in office.
Linda Ikeji Blog  - President Donald Trump on Tuesday December 22, granted full pardons to 15 people including three former Republican lawmakers, and commuted all or part of the sentences of five others in his final weeks in office.

