Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


News Claiming EU Commended Buhari On Kankara Schoolboys reported by Aide revealed as a fake news
News photo Oyo Gist  - Ahmed had on Sunday tweeted the congratulatory message which also blamed former President Goodluck Jonathan for his poor handling of the kidnapping of Chibok girls in 2014.

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 41%


   More Picks
1 200 couples tie the knot in mass wedding ceremony in Anambra community - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
2 Vector Tha Viper shares lovely photo with daughter as he celebrates her 5th birthday - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
3 Woman flees after pouring boiling water on her co-wife in Plateau state - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
4 Battery Thief Beaten To Pulp, Burnt Alive In Akwa Ibom (Graphic Photos) - HGS Media Plus, 5 hours ago
5 You might not understand how Nigerians are suffering until you travel to other advanced countries - Williams Uchemba writes from honeymoon in South Africa - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
6 India's Narcotic Bureau arrest African man and woman with 845 grams of drugs worth over N28m - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
7 Chrissy Teigen breaks down in tears following a therapy session as she seeks grief counselling after loss of her son Jack (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
8 News Claiming EU Commended Buhari On Kankara Schoolboys reported by Aide revealed as a fake news - Oyo Gist, 8 hours ago
9 Friends mourn corps member allegedly shot dead by suspected kidnappers while returning from NYSC orientation camp in Osun - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
10 "Thank you for loving me" - Governor Ayade celebrates wife, Linda on her birthday - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info