News at a Glance
You might not understand how Nigerians are suffering until you travel to other advanced countries - Williams Uchemba writes from honeymoon in South Africa
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Nigerian comedian and actor, Williams Uchemba has shared his thoughts about the state of things in Nigeria in a post he shared while on honeymoon in South Africa. The actor stated that one may not understand how Nigerians are suffering until they ...
2 days ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Punch:
I woke up sad, depressed over state of Nigeria due to corruption- Actor Williams Uchemba
The Info NG:
Williams Uchemba falls into depression weeks after his wedding
The Info Stride:
The Current State Of Nigeria Is Depressing – Williams Uchemba
KOKO TV Nigeria:
You Might Not Understand How Nigerians Are Suffering Until You Travel To Advanced Countries – Williams Uchemba Speaks On His Experience In South Africa
The News Guru:
I woke up sad over state of Nigeria – Williams Uchemba
Glamsquad Magazine:
Nigerian Celebrity Williams Uchemba Left Depressed During Honeymoon In SA, Drops Open Letter
Edujandon:
Williams Uchemba Reveals He Left His Honeymoon In South Africa Depressed
Gist 36:
Williams Uchemba Left Depressed During His Honeymoon In South Africa
Online Nigeria:
Williams Uchemba Left Depressed During His Honeymoon In South Africa
1st for Credible News:
Williams Uchemba writes about life outside Nigeria as he enjoys honeymoon
Kemi Filani Blog:
Williams Uchemba sinks into depression weeks after his wedding
Tori News:
Williams Uchemba Left Depressed During His Honeymoon In South Africa
Hit NG:
Actor Uchemba Left His Honeymoon In South Africa Depressed
