Joe Biden will not inherit any followers from Trump's POTUS Twitter account when he becomes president next month
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Twitter has announced it will not transfer the millions of followers from Trump's POTUS account to Biden when he takes over the US Presidency on January 20, 2021.

2 days ago
