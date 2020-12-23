Post News
News at a Glance
Joe Biden will not inherit any followers from Trump's POTUS Twitter account when he becomes president next month
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Twitter has announced it will not transfer the millions of followers from Trump's POTUS account to Biden when he takes over the US Presidency on January 20, 2021.
2 days ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Street Journal:
Official Presidency Twitter Account To Start From Zero With Biden
Today:
Twitter to wipe Donald Trump’s followers before Joe Biden handover
Within Nigeria:
Biden will not inherit any followers from Trump’s POTUS Twitter account when he becomes president next month
Niyi Daram:
Joe Biden will not inherit any followers from Trump’s POTUS Twitter account when he becomes president
Gist Punch:
Joe Biden won't inherit Trump's millions of Twitter followers
The Point:
Twitter to wipe Trump’s followers before handover
