"I'm scared we have unleashed monsters" Man recounts his horrible encounter with Amotekun operatives in Ibadan
Linda Ikeji Blog  - A photographer has narrated the horrible encounter he had with Amotekun operatives in Ibadan. He said he was on his way from church at 12 noon on Dec 22 when he saw people running.

2 days ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


