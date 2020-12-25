Post News
Newspapers
Naija Dailies
Fresh News
More Top News
Change My News Page
Sports Categories:
All Sports
Football
Naija Dailies
Options
Edit Profile
Change E-mail
Change Password
Reset Password
Subscribe for Daily News
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies
Fresh News
Change My News Page
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Daily Post
3
Vanguard News
4
The Nation
5
Channels Television
6
The Guardian
7
The Cable
8
Sahara Reporters
9
This Day
10
TechPoint Africa
11
Leadership
12
Financial Watch
13
Daily Times
14
Nigerian Tribune
15
Linda Ikeji Blog
News at a Glance
"I'm scared we have unleashed monsters" Man recounts his horrible encounter with Amotekun operatives in Ibadan
Linda Ikeji Blog
- A photographer has narrated the horrible encounter he had with Amotekun operatives in Ibadan. He said he was on his way from church at 12 noon on Dec 22 when he saw people running.
2 days ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Eagle Online:
Man recounts untoward experience with Amotekun in Ibadan
Mojidelano:
Amotekun Corps Shot At Someone – Man Recounts Horrible Encounter With Security Outfit In Ibadan
About Us
Contact Us
Terms of Service
Privacy Policy
RSS Feed
Sign Up
