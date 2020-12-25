Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


India's Narcotic Bureau arrest African man and woman with 845 grams of drugs worth over N28m
Linda Ikeji Blog  - The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in a major crackdown on Tuesday, arrested two African nationals, Ramla Shedafa Nancy and Emmanuel Michael, in Bengaluru on charges of drug peddling.

2 days ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Additional Sources

Sahara Reporters:
Two Nigerians Arrested With 3, 000 Ecstasy Pills, Cocaine In India
Online Nigeria:
African Man And Woman With 845 grams Of Drugs Worth Over N28m Arrested In India
Gist 36:
African Man And Woman With 845 grams Of Drugs Worth Over N28m Arrested In India
Ladun Liadi Blog:
Diego Maradona's autopsy revealed: No alcohol, narcotic drugs in body at time of death
Hit NG:
India’s Narcotic Bureau arrest African man and woman with 845 grams of drugs worth over N28m
Tori News:
African Man And Woman With 845 grams Of Drugs Worth Over N28m Arrested In India


Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info