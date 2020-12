200 couples tie the knot in mass wedding ceremony in Anambra community Linda Ikeji Blog - Two hundred couples got married same day at Saint Theresa’s Catholic Church, Uzoakwa, Ihiala in Ihiala Council Area in Anambra State. The biannual mass wedding held on Friday, December 18, was presided over by the Auxiliary Bishop of Umuahia, Diocese, ...



News Credibility Score: 99%