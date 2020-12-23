Post News
News at a Glance
Nigerian Muslim man says women who don't do house chores like cooking and cleaning will miss abundant rewards from Allah
Linda Ikeji Blog
- One Mustapha from Kaduna state said that Allah rewards women who do house chores like cleaning, cooking and taking care of the home especially when done to please their husbands.
6 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Yaba Left Online:
”Women who don’t do house chores like cooking and cleaning will miss abundant rewards from Allah” – Nigerian muslim man says
Studio CB55:
Nigerian Muslim man says women who don’t do house chores like cooking and cleaning will miss abundant rewards from Allah
