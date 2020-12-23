Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

We received Intelligence on plan to attack Lagos - Commissioner of Police
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - Lagos State Commissioner of Police (CP), Hakeem Odumosu has disclosed that the command received intelligence on plans by criminals to attack churches and mosques.

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


