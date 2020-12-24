Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

1133 new cases of COVID19 recorded in Nigeria
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - 1,133 new cases of COVID19 have been recorded in Nigeria. According to the Nigeria Center for Disease Control NCDC, Lagos recorded 397 fresh cases while the Federal Capital Territory FCT recorded 357 fresh cases.

53 mins ago
