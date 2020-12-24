‘Next Time Vote For God’ – Shehu Sani Tells Nigerians, Mocks Buhari Willamazen - Former lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani has reacted to the statement of President Muhammadu Buhari that ‘only God can effectively monitor Nigeria’s borders with the Niger Republic.’ President Buhari stated this in Abuja while receiving former Vice ...



News Credibility Score: 90%