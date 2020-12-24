Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


‘Next Time Vote For God’ – Shehu Sani Tells Nigerians, Mocks Buhari
News photo Willamazen  - Former lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani has reacted to the statement of President Muhammadu Buhari that ‘only God can effectively monitor Nigeria’s borders with the Niger Republic.’ President Buhari stated this in Abuja while receiving former Vice ...

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 90%


 Another Source

Why You Should Vote For God In Next Election – Senator Shehu Sani Naija Loaded:
Why You Should Vote For God In Next Election – Senator Shehu Sani


   More Picks
1 Man allegedly beats up his partner till she bleeds then boasts that he's from a royal family - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
2 Ebuka's wife, Cynthia unfollows someone on social media after she visited the person and found her and her staff not wearing a mask - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
3 The fate of Nigeria solely depends on the Peoples Democratic Party- Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike says (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
4 There should be no crowd in the church auditorium and burial services must be graveside only - Governor Fayemi issues new directive over second wave of COVID-19 - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
5 Meghan Markle and Prince Harry accused of 'hiding' son Archie as they release their family Christmas card - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
6 University professor's act of kindness to student having a hard time goes viral - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
7 Disgruntled politicians are planning to launch a smear campaign to portray President Buhari as not being in charge of the nation- Femi Adesina - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
8 Spectranet 4G LTE Shines at BoICT 2020 awards ...Wins Best 4G LTE Internet Service Provider of the year - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
9 Nigerian woman dumps boyfriend for another man years after he financed her student visa and relocation abroad - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
10 John 'Ecstasy' Fletcher of legendary rap group Whodini dies at 56 - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info