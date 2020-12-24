‘Obasanjo Himself Knows He Is An Igbo Man From Anambra State’ – Senator Adefuye Naija Loaded - Senator Anthony Adefuye, a Third Republic senator and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Wednesday said he stands by his words that former President Olusegun Obasanjo is not from the South- West but an Igboman from Anambra state.



News Credibility Score: 94%