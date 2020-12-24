Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Foreign Investments; Kogi Overtook Lagos Because Yahaya Bello Refused to Lockdown
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - Do you remember when Governor Yahaya Bello said this in May 2020? "If basic livelihoods cannot be sustained, poor people will prefer the loitery of infections over the certainty of starvation" Do you also remember when Governor Yahaya Bello said this ...

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Additional Sources

N540bn On COVID-19 Vaccines Misplaced Priority — Yahaya Bello Independent:
N540bn On COVID-19 Vaccines Misplaced Priority — Yahaya Bello
Kogi Overtook Lagos Because Yahaya Bello Refused to Lockdown Studio CB55:
Kogi Overtook Lagos Because Yahaya Bello Refused to Lockdown


   More Picks
1 Former Lagos Commissioner slumps, dies while presiding over peace meeting between Muslim groups in Osun community - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 hour ago
2 Disgruntled politicians are planning to launch a smear campaign to portray President Buhari as not being in charge of the nation- Femi Adesina - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 hour ago
3 This is so far the worst Christmas for me and my Family - Medical personnel whose account was frozen after #EndSARS protest cries out - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 hour ago
4 Spectranet 4G LTE Shines at BoICT 2020 awards ...Wins Best 4G LTE Internet Service Provider of the year - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 hour ago
5 Juliet Ibrahim responds to follower who told her to find a man to be complete - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
6 John 'Ecstasy' Fletcher of legendary rap group Whodini dies at 56 - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
7 Foreign Investments; Kogi Overtook Lagos Because Yahaya Bello Refused to Lockdown - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
8 Wike is living in denial or suffering from outright hatred - APC Caretaker Secretary, Senator James John Akpanudoedehe - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
9 I will not give ASUU the opportunity to go on strike again because I have three biological children that suffered from this imbroglio - Ngige (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 hour ago
10 1133 new cases of COVID19 recorded in Nigeria - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info