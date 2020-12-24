Foreign Investments; Kogi Overtook Lagos Because Yahaya Bello Refused to Lockdown Linda Ikeji Blog - Do you remember when Governor Yahaya Bello said this in May 2020? "If basic livelihoods cannot be sustained, poor people will prefer the loitery of infections over the certainty of starvation" Do you also remember when Governor Yahaya Bello said this ...



News Credibility Score: 99%