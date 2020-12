News at a Glance

John 'Ecstasy'€™ Fletcher of legendary rap group Whodini dies at 56 Linda Ikeji Blog - The hip-hop world is mourning the loss of another legend. American musician and music journalist, Questlove, on Wednesday night, December 23, announced the death of John “Ecstasy” Fletcher from the pioneering hip-hop group Whodini. He was 56.



