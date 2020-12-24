Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Wike gifts Rivers judiciary officials 29 cars, advises them to seek independence
News photo The Cable  - Nyesom Wike has presented 29 new Renault Koleos 2020 sport utility vehicles (SUVs) to chairpersons of the state's customary courts.

