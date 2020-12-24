Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Pakistan court orders release of militant man accused of murdering US journalist 18 years ago
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - A Pakistani court has ordered the release of the British-born militant, Omar Sheikh who was accused of killing an American journalist, Daniel Pearl in 2002.

52 mins ago
News Credibility Score: 95%


   More Picks
1 Pakistan court orders release of militant man accused of murdering US journalist 18 years ago - Linda Ikeji Blog, 52 mins ago
2 Former PDP spokesman Metuh leaves Kuje prison (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 hour ago
3 Veteran Fuji singer, Adewale Ayuba shares a rare family photo with his wife and children - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
4 Ebuka's wife, Cynthia unfollows someone on social media after she visited the person and found her and her staff not wearing a mask - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
5 The fate of Nigeria solely depends on the Peoples Democratic Party- Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike says (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
6 There should be no crowd in the church auditorium and burial services must be graveside only - Governor Fayemi issues new directive over second wave of COVID-19 - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
7 Wike gifts Rivers judiciary officials 29 cars, advises them to seek independence - The Cable, 11 hours ago
8 Meghan Markle and Prince Harry accused of 'hiding' son Archie as they release their family Christmas card - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
9 University professor's act of kindness to student having a hard time goes viral - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
10 Photos of NFF President, Amaju Pinnick and his family at his 50th birthday bash - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info