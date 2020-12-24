|
|
|
|
|
1
|
Pakistan court orders release of militant man accused of murdering US journalist 18 years ago - Linda Ikeji Blog,
52 mins ago
|
2
|
Former PDP spokesman Metuh leaves Kuje prison (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog,
1 hour ago
|
3
|
Veteran Fuji singer, Adewale Ayuba shares a rare family photo with his wife and children - Linda Ikeji Blog,
4 hours ago
|
4
|
Ebuka's wife, Cynthia unfollows someone on social media after she visited the person and found her and her staff not wearing a mask - Linda Ikeji Blog,
8 hours ago
|
5
|
The fate of Nigeria solely depends on the Peoples Democratic Party- Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike says (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
|
6
|
There should be no crowd in the church auditorium and burial services must be graveside only - Governor Fayemi issues new directive over second wave of COVID-19 - Linda Ikeji Blog,
10 hours ago
|
7
|
Wike gifts Rivers judiciary officials 29 cars, advises them to seek independence - The Cable,
11 hours ago
|
8
|
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry accused of 'hiding' son Archie as they release their family Christmas card - Linda Ikeji Blog,
11 hours ago
|
9
|
University professor's act of kindness to student having a hard time goes viral - Linda Ikeji Blog,
11 hours ago
|
10
|
Photos of NFF President, Amaju Pinnick and his family at his 50th birthday bash - Linda Ikeji Blog,
12 hours ago