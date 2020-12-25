Ric Hassani delivers soulful video 'I'll Give You Love This Christmas' Not Just OK - As Christmas approaches, one of the most soulful voices in Nigerian music, Ric Hassani serves up the visuals to "I'll Give You Love This Christmas". SEE ALSO: Ric Hassani - Wave The song is off his December 2019 EP, Love & Christmas. Check it out.



