Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Ric Hassani delivers soulful video 'I'll Give You Love This Christmas'
News photo Not Just OK  - As Christmas approaches, one of the most soulful voices in Nigerian music, Ric Hassani serves up the visuals to "I'll Give You Love This Christmas". SEE ALSO: Ric Hassani - Wave The song is off his December 2019 EP, Love & Christmas. Check it out.

1 day ago
News Credibility Score: 90%


 Additional Sources

A Very Merry Christmas to BellaNaijarians! We Wish You Good Tidings & Lots of Love Bella Naija:
A Very Merry Christmas to BellaNaijarians! We Wish You Good Tidings & Lots of Love
Christmas: Let Love Prevail — Rep Nalaraba The Street Journal:
Christmas: Let Love Prevail — Rep Nalaraba
VIDEO: Ric Hassani – I’ll Give You Love, This Christmas Jaguda.com:
VIDEO: Ric Hassani – I’ll Give You Love, This Christmas
Love’s Come Down – Christmas Experience 2020 With Pastor Joseph Prince Naija Page:
Love’s Come Down – Christmas Experience 2020 With Pastor Joseph Prince
Nigeria: We require Christmas values of joy, love, goodwill to tackle insecurity – Buhari World Stage:
Nigeria: We require Christmas values of joy, love, goodwill to tackle insecurity – Buhari
The Tide:
Christmas Is A Season Of Love, Joy And Laughter – Banigo


   More Picks
1 France records 20,262 more coronavirus cases, 159 more deaths in last 24 hours - Today, 4 hours ago
2 Italy reports 459 coronavirus deaths on Friday – ministry - Today, 6 hours ago
3 Christmas Day Disaster: Popular Abuja Market on fire, goods worth millions destroyed [Video] - The News Guru, 5 hours ago
4 NANS protests, accuses Amotekun officer of killing student - Today, 7 hours ago
5 Hold tight to the ones you love – Mercy Johnson says as she shares loved up photos with husband - The Info NG, 8 hours ago
6 Marginalisation: Ohanaeze Rejects Police Promotions, See Why - Anaedo Online, 4 hours ago
7 Zulum asks Nigerians to spare some moments for soldiers hunting Boko Haram - The Cable, 7 hours ago
8 VIDEO: Eedris Abdulkareem – Yoruba Ronu - Naija Loaded, 10 hours ago
9 Zulum greets Christians, asks citizens to remember frontline soldiers, volunteers, IDPs on Christmas - National Accord, 8 hours ago
10 Bayelsa on Christmas: House of ex-militant,”General Ogunbos” burnt by gunmen - The News, 10 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info