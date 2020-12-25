Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Davido jets out of Nigeria with fiancée, Chioma and Ifeanyi for his brother’s wedding
News photo Correct NG  - Popular Nigerian pop singer, David Adeleke also known as Davido, has flown out of the country with his fiancée Chioma and their son, Ifeanyi Jnr for his brother, Adewale Adeleke’s wedding.

10 hours ago
