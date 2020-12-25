Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Buhari supports military’s failure to contain insecurity, begs for more time after six years
News photo National Daily  - President Muhammadu Buhari in his Christmas message to Nigerians on Thursday, expressed support for the failure of the Nigerian military to contain insecurity across the country.

17 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 90%


