Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Veteran actress Sola Sobowale slays as Santa Claus to celebrate Christmas (photos)
News photo The Info NG  - Theinfong Theinfong - Nigeria entertainment, gossip, relationship and news blog In the mood of Christmas, veteran Nollywood actress, Sola Sobowale, has stunned her fans on social media with her new photos as she dressed up as Santa Claus to celebrate ...

16 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 90%


 Additional Sources

Christmas 2020: Veteran actress Sola Sobowale dresses up as Santa Claus (photos) Miss Petite Nigeria Blog:
Christmas 2020: Veteran actress Sola Sobowale dresses up as Santa Claus (photos)
Santa Toyin Tomato!!! Sola Sobowale Rocks A Santa Claus Outfit For Xmas Snap KOKO TV Nigeria:
Santa Toyin Tomato!!! Sola Sobowale Rocks A Santa Claus Outfit For Xmas Snap
Nollywood actress Sola Sobowale stuns in adorable Christmas themed photos Kemi Filani Blog:
Nollywood actress Sola Sobowale stuns in adorable Christmas themed photos


   More Picks
1 France records 20,262 more coronavirus cases, 159 more deaths in last 24 hours - Today, 4 hours ago
2 Italy reports 459 coronavirus deaths on Friday – ministry - Today, 6 hours ago
3 Christmas Day Disaster: Popular Abuja Market on fire, goods worth millions destroyed [Video] - The News Guru, 5 hours ago
4 NANS protests, accuses Amotekun officer of killing student - Today, 7 hours ago
5 Hold tight to the ones you love – Mercy Johnson says as she shares loved up photos with husband - The Info NG, 8 hours ago
6 Marginalisation: Ohanaeze Rejects Police Promotions, See Why - Anaedo Online, 4 hours ago
7 Zulum asks Nigerians to spare some moments for soldiers hunting Boko Haram - The Cable, 7 hours ago
8 VIDEO: Eedris Abdulkareem – Yoruba Ronu - Naija Loaded, 10 hours ago
9 Zulum greets Christians, asks citizens to remember frontline soldiers, volunteers, IDPs on Christmas - National Accord, 8 hours ago
10 Bayelsa on Christmas: House of ex-militant,”General Ogunbos” burnt by gunmen - The News, 10 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info