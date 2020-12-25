Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


I used to burn my skin when I was a child for people to stop teasing me because I didn't grow up around other light-skinned people - Pearl Thusi
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - South African media personality, Pearl Thusi has opened up on her battle with colorism and depression. Thusi in an interview with podcaster MacG, talked about her battle with being light-skinned.

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Additional Sources

Pearl Thusi Reveals She Used To Burn Her Skin When Was Was A Child…Explains Why Gist 36:
Pearl Thusi Reveals She Used To Burn Her Skin When Was Was A Child…Explains Why
Pearl Thusi Reveals She Used To Burn Her Skin When Was Was A Child…Explains Why Online Nigeria:
Pearl Thusi Reveals She Used To Burn Her Skin When Was Was A Child…Explains Why
Pearl Thusi Reveals She Used To Burn Her Skin When Was Was A Child…Explains Why GQ Buzz:
Pearl Thusi Reveals She Used To Burn Her Skin When Was Was A Child…Explains Why
Pearl Thusi Reveals She Used To Burn Her Skin When Was Was A Child...Explains Why Tori News:
Pearl Thusi Reveals She Used To Burn Her Skin When Was Was A Child...Explains Why


Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info