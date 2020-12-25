Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Funke Akindele-Bello's New Movie, Omo Ghetto The Saga Premieres In Cinemas Nationwide. Here's Where You Can See It
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - The most anticipated movie of 2020, Omo Ghetto The Saga, directed by Funke Akindele-Bello & JJC Skillz has officially premiered in cinemas nationwide today, Christmas Day, 25th of December 2020.

52 mins ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Additional Sources

I apologize first during rifts with my husband – Funke Akindele-Bello The News Guru:
I apologize first during rifts with my husband – Funke Akindele-Bello
“I Apologize First” – Funke Akindele Reveals How She Preserved Her Marriage Gist Lovers:
“I Apologize First” – Funke Akindele Reveals How She Preserved Her Marriage
Funke Akindele Reveals The Secret Behind Her Successful Marriage Yoruba Movie Gist:
Funke Akindele Reveals The Secret Behind Her Successful Marriage
Celebrity Mum, Funke Akindele Shares On How She Manages Conflict In Her Marriage Motherhood In-Style:
Celebrity Mum, Funke Akindele Shares On How She Manages Conflict In Her Marriage


Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info