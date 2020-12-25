Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Edo: Beware, your enemies want to pull you down – Primate Ayodele warns Obaseki
News photo Daily Post  - The leader of INRI Evangelical spiritual church, Primate Elijah Ayodele on Friday warned Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki to be wary of his enemies as they want to pull down his government at all costs.

11 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Additional Sources

Obaseki will disappoint PDP, fight his deputy — Primate Ayodele The Eagle Online:
Obaseki will disappoint PDP, fight his deputy — Primate Ayodele
Edo: Primate Ayodele Says Obaseki’s Enemies Wants To Pull Him Down Naija News:
Edo: Primate Ayodele Says Obaseki’s Enemies Wants To Pull Him Down


   More Picks
1 France records 20,262 more coronavirus cases, 159 more deaths in last 24 hours - Today, 4 hours ago
2 Italy reports 459 coronavirus deaths on Friday – ministry - Today, 6 hours ago
3 Christmas Day Disaster: Popular Abuja Market on fire, goods worth millions destroyed [Video] - The News Guru, 5 hours ago
4 NANS protests, accuses Amotekun officer of killing student - Today, 7 hours ago
5 Hold tight to the ones you love – Mercy Johnson says as she shares loved up photos with husband - The Info NG, 8 hours ago
6 Marginalisation: Ohanaeze Rejects Police Promotions, See Why - Anaedo Online, 4 hours ago
7 Zulum asks Nigerians to spare some moments for soldiers hunting Boko Haram - The Cable, 7 hours ago
8 VIDEO: Eedris Abdulkareem – Yoruba Ronu - Naija Loaded, 10 hours ago
9 Zulum greets Christians, asks citizens to remember frontline soldiers, volunteers, IDPs on Christmas - National Accord, 8 hours ago
10 Bayelsa on Christmas: House of ex-militant,”General Ogunbos” burnt by gunmen - The News, 10 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info