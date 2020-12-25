Bayelsa on Christmas: House of ex-militant,”General Ogunbos” burnt by gunmen The News - Unknown gunmen have reportedly set ablaze the palatial mansion of an ex-Niger Delta agitator, Paul Eris, aka General Ogunbos, and other nearby buildings amidst heavy gun fire fight. The attack which started at 5.am, went on till ‪6am‬ of Christmas Day



News Credibility Score: 99%