News at a Glance

Berbatov Predicts Winner Of Leicester City vs Man United (See What He Said) Naija Loaded - A former Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur striker, Dimitar Berbatov, has predicted Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side to beat Leicester City on Boxing Day when both teams clash in the Premier League. Berbatov believes both Man United and Leicester will ...



News Credibility Score: 81%



