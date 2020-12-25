Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Berbatov Predicts Winner Of Leicester City vs Man United (See What He Said)
News photo Naija Loaded  - A former Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur striker, Dimitar Berbatov, has predicted Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side to beat Leicester City on Boxing Day when both teams clash in the Premier League. Berbatov believes both Man United and Leicester will ...

9 hours ago
1 France records 20,262 more coronavirus cases, 159 more deaths in last 24 hours - Today, 4 hours ago
2 Italy reports 459 coronavirus deaths on Friday – ministry - Today, 6 hours ago
3 Christmas Day Disaster: Popular Abuja Market on fire, goods worth millions destroyed [Video] - The News Guru, 5 hours ago
4 NANS protests, accuses Amotekun officer of killing student - Today, 7 hours ago
5 Hold tight to the ones you love – Mercy Johnson says as she shares loved up photos with husband - The Info NG, 8 hours ago
6 Marginalisation: Ohanaeze Rejects Police Promotions, See Why - Anaedo Online, 5 hours ago
7 Zulum asks Nigerians to spare some moments for soldiers hunting Boko Haram - The Cable, 7 hours ago
8 VIDEO: Eedris Abdulkareem – Yoruba Ronu - Naija Loaded, 10 hours ago
9 Zulum greets Christians, asks citizens to remember frontline soldiers, volunteers, IDPs on Christmas - National Accord, 8 hours ago
10 Bayelsa on Christmas: House of ex-militant,”General Ogunbos” burnt by gunmen - The News, 10 hours ago
