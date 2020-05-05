Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

10 Years After, Goodluck Jonathan Remembers Ex-President, Yar'Adua, Eulogises Him
Tori News  - Nigeria's former President Goodluck Jonathan has remembered late President Umaru Yar'Adua 10 years after his death.

14 hours ago
1 121 suspects arrested, 79 vehicles impounded for violating curfew in Lagos - PM News, 7 hours ago
2 COVID-19: Police arrest 58 for not wearing face mask in Lagos, 121 over curfew - Vanguard News, 7 hours ago
3 Ruth Kadiri Begs Buhari To Pay N5,000 Monthly Allowance To Nigerians - EE Live, 7 hours ago
4 Abia govt raises alarm over alleged movement of Almajiris’ into state - Ogene African, 8 hours ago
5 Infectious Disease Bill: ‘Why the rush’ – Christian leaders blast Nigerian lawmakers - Newzandar News, 8 hours ago
6 Ogun refutes video of 25-year-old COVID-19 patient’s purported death - Vanguard News, 8 hours ago
7 Presidency may approve local herbs to battle COVID-19 ― Health Minister - Vanguard News, 8 hours ago
8 COVID-19: Gov. Zulum Grants Amnesty to 93 Inmates - The Herald, 8 hours ago
9 BBNaija’s Bassey and wife celebrate 6 months wedding anniversary with sweet words - Gist Reel, 8 hours ago
10 Veteran Broadcaster Ayinde Soaga Tests Positive For Coronavirus As Family Thank Nigerians For Their Concern - CKN Nigeria, 8 hours ago
