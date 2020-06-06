Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

10 deaths recorded as NCDC confirms 328 new COVID-19 cases
News photo Nigerian Eye  - Nigeria’s COVID-19 toll inched a little closer to 12,000 cases on Friday with 328 new cases confirmed in 13 states and the federal capital territory (FCT).The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced this in its update for Friday.The past ...

2 hours ago
