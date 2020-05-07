Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

10 doctors test positive for Coronavirus in Kano after treating infected patients
Linda Ikeji Blog  - 10 doctors who work with Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital (AKTH) have reportedly tested positive for Coronavirus, after treating patients who came to the hospital with symptoms of Coronavirus. Chairman of the hospital's branch of Association of Resident ...

2 days ago
 Additional Sources

