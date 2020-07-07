Post News
|
Popular
|
Latest
|
Newspapers
|
User Posts
|
Advertise with Us
|
My Ad Cart
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Latest News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Latest News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Vanguard News
2
This Day
3
Leadership
4
Financial Watch
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
Daily Times
7
Complete Sports
8
The Guardian
9
Nigerian Tribune
10
Premium Times
11
Naija Loaded
12
Too Xclusive
13
Bella Naija
14
AIT
15
Lagos State Govt.
News at a Glance
10 feared dead, 5 abducted, police officer missing in Anambra land dispute
Newzandar News
- Police officer …Anambra peace committee secures bail for detained parties, warns against further hostilities …Drags warring factions to shrines for oath taking By Nwabueze Okonkwo [...]
9 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Vanguard News:
No fewer than 10 persons were feared dead, while a police officer attached to Nzam Police station was declared missing by the police authorities following a hostility that erupted from a land dispute between AllahOnugwu community in Anambra West Local ...
Linda Ikeji Blog:
No fewer than 10 persons were feared dead and a police officer attached to Nzam Police station was declared missing by the police authorities following a hostility between AllahOnugwu community and the neighbouring Odekpe community both in Anambra West ...
Top Naija:
At least 10 persons are feared dead and a police officer attached to Nzam Police station declared missing following a hostility between AllahOnugwu community and the neighbouring Odekpe community both in Anambra West Local Government Area of Anambra ...
Within Nigeria:
Following a hostility between AllahOnugwu community and the neighbouring Odekpe community both in Anambra West Local Government Area of Anambra State, at least 10 persons have been feared dead and a police officer attached to Nzam Police station has ...
Naija News:
The crisis between residents of AllahOnugwu community and Odekpe community has resulted in casualties as about ten residents of both communities reportedly feared dead including an officer of the Nigeria Police Force who is currently missing.
Gistvile:
No fewer than 10 persons were feared dead and a police officer attached to…
Abuja Reporters:
The spate of insecurity in Nigeria is not sparing even the military as some of their officers are becoming casualties on a daily basis.
More Picks
1
Buhari suspends EFCC acting chaiman Ibrahim Magu over allegations of corruption – Breaking News -
Kanyi Daily,
1 hour ago
2
US killing of Iran's top general 'unlawful': UN expert -
The Guardian,
2 hours ago
3
Senate passes Sexual Harassment Prohibition Bill -
Daily Nigerian,
2 hours ago
4
Panel interrogation of Magu enters Day 2 Aso Rock -
The Guardian,
2 hours ago
5
Senate passes anti-sexual harassment bill -
Premium Times,
2 hours ago
6
Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Deliver Powerful Speech At Queen’s Commonwealth Trust -
KOKO TV Nigeria,
2 hours ago
7
EFCC Boss, Ibrahim Magu suspended -
Politics Nigeria,
2 hours ago
8
Buhari seeks Senate confirmation of NCC Executive Vice-Chairman -
Ogene African,
2 hours ago
9
14 Ondo House Members Sign For Impeachment Of Deputy Governor -
Naija Loaded,
3 hours ago
10
Ondo Assembly commences impeachment proceedings against deputy governor -
Premium Times,
3 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2020 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...