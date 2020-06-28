Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


10-million-case mark passed on Covid-19 contagion – Johns Hopkins tally — Warritatafo
News photo Newzandar News  - More than 10 million people have been infected with Covid-19 since the start of the outbreak, according to the tally compiled by Johns Hopkins University. [...]

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 70%


 Another Source

Global COVID-19 cases surpass 10 mln — Johns Hopkins University NNN:
Global confirmed COVID-19 cases topped 10 million on Sunday, reaching 10,001,527 as of 0933 GMT, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University. Meanwhile, the global death toll of COVID-19 has reached ...


   More Picks
1 Niger uncovers 11,000 ghost workers collecting N672m monthly - The Eagle Online, 33 mins ago
2 Photos from Senator Abiola Ajimobi Burial - Omo Oodua, 47 mins ago
3 Legality of AGF inaugurating new APC leadership questioned - Premium Times, 48 mins ago
4 Consumers Forum vows to drag Ikeja Electric to court over proposed electricity tariff increment - Ogene African, 1 hour ago
5 Woman cures isolation boredom by transforming herself into celebs - Ogene African, 1 hour ago
6 DisCos condemn NERC’s aloofness to tariff increase - Newzandar News, 1 hour ago
7 Nigeria’s power minister unveils plans to solve power sector challenges - Energy Mix Report, 2 hours ago
8 Man United Still Years Away From Man City & Liverpool – Keane - Naija Loaded, 2 hours ago
9 Arsenal: Ceballos’ late goal sends The Gunners into FA Cup semis - 1st for Credible News, 2 hours ago
10 Mother of Two Rescued After Failed Suicide Attempt - I Don Sabi, 2 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info