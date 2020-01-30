Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
10 most followed people on Instagram as Cristiano Ronaldo becomes the first person to reach 200 million
Koko Level's Blog
- The Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo has made history as the first person to reach 200
1 day ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Vanguard News:
Manchester United have agreed a deal to sign Bruno Fernandes from Sporting CP, it was announced on Wednesday. Fernandes’ move to Old Trafford is subject to a medical and the agreement of personal terms.
The Guardian:
Liverpool moved an incredible 19 points clear at the top of the Premier League as Mohamed Salah and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain secured a 2-0 win at West Ham on Wednesday.
Naija Loaded:
Manchester United manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, has hailed Bruno Fernandes as a “fantastic addition” to his squad. United finally wrapped up a £68million move for the Portuguese midfielder on Thursday....
NNN:
Manchester United have completed the signing of Portuguese midfielder Bruno Fernandes from Sporting Lisbon on a 5-12 year contract, with an option to extend for a further year, the Premier League club said on Thursday. Sporting had said on Wednesday ...
Olisa TV:
United will pay an initial £46.6million, with a further £8.5million dependent on Champions League qualification and appearances by the player.…Read More
360Nobs.com:
Arsenal star, Lucas Torreira, has backed new Manchester United midfielder, Bruno Fernandes to adapt quickly in the Premier League and succeed at Old Trafford. Torreira played alongside Fernandes during their time at Sampdoria. It was reported that ...
City People Magazine:
Manchester United have agreed a deal to sign Portugal midfielder Bruno Fernandes from Sporting Lisbon. United will pay an initial fee of around 55m euros (£47m) for the 25-year-old, though…
My Celebrity & I:
Manchester United manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has urged the club to make one more signing after completing the deal for...
News Break:
Bruno Fernandes, new Manchester United signing, has revealed that watching Cristiano Ronaldo’s playing days at Old Trafford, inspired him to join the club to write his own history.
Within Nigeria:
Portuguese star Bruno Fernandes has been unveiled by Manchester United on Thursday evening after he was signed from Sporting Lisbon in a £68m deal.
Slayminded:
Manchester United are close to announcing the signing of Southend United goalkeeper Nathan Bishop, according to reports. The 20-year-old has been one of the few bright sparks in a dismal season for the Shrimpers who sit second from bottom of League One.
Julia Blaise Blog:
[ads-post]Bruno Fernandes has finally joins Manchester United from Sporting Lisbon, after undergoing medicals earlier on Thursday.United signed the Portugal international in a deal worth up to £68mllion.Manchester United new boy Fernandes has appeared ...
Hi 247:
Manchester United are on the precarious edge of marking Bruno Fernandes from Sporting Lisbon. Similarly as it appeared just as the Red Devils had fumbled [...]
Tori News:
It was reported that Fernandes joined Manchester United on Wednesday from Sporting Lisbon.
