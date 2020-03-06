Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

10 top stories from Nigerian newspaper Saturday morning, March 7, 2020
Ripples  - These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you this Saturday morning. 1. I have no plan to vie for presidency in 2023 – Fayemi The Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, has dismissed insinuations he is eyeing the presidency in 2023.

9 hours ago
   More Picks
1 Nigerian singer Ejiro Emokiniovo of Veentage band is dead!!! - Kemi Filani Blog, 2 hours ago
2 Lagos-Ibadan rail: Coronavirus outbreak, cause of delay — NRC boss - Vanguard News, 2 hours ago
3 Yul Edochie shares throwback picture as he celebrates his father,Pete Edochie on his birthday - Kemi Filani Blog, 2 hours ago
4 Anyone talking about power not shifting to the south in 2023 does not wish Nigeria well — Obaze - Vanguard News, 2 hours ago
5 Police arrest suspected killer of Reverend Father in Imo, after three years - Daily Times, 2 hours ago
6 ‘APC may lose elections in Edo, Ondo if Oshiomhole remains chairman’ - Nigerian Eye, 2 hours ago
7 FG, State Govts to Coordinate Power Sector Reforms – el-Rufai - Authentic News Daily, 2 hours ago
8 Pastor Adeboye predicted my victory at Supreme Court ' Governor Duoye Diri testifies at Redemption camp - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
9 N30,000 minimum wage: Labour reveals when strike will commence - Champion Newspapers, 3 hours ago
10 Don't Go Near The APC Secretariat - IGP Warns Oshiomhole As APC Crisis Deepens - Tori News, 3 hours ago
