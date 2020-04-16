Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Friday morning, April 17, 2020
Ripples  - These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will make your Friday morning. 1.

6 hours ago
1 Do You Agree? China Must Write Off All Her Debt For Failing To Stop The Coronavirus Pandemic- Oby Ezekwesili - Naija Loaded, 4 hours ago
2 Rich Man Dies Of 'Coronavirus' In Akwa Ibom, State Govt. Hiding The Truth, Exposed Doctors In Fear - Olu Famous, 4 hours ago
3 Police arrest NSCDC official for killing motorist in Abia - Vanguard News, 4 hours ago
4 Covid-19: American Renowned Pastor Reveals The Secret & Source Of This Epidemic - The New Era News, 4 hours ago
5 Appeal Court dismisses case seeking to nullify Bayelsa, Kogi elections - Within Nigeria, 4 hours ago
6 Ex-Kano Attorney-General, Umar is dead - PM News, 4 hours ago
7 Niger state government lifts ban on Juma’at prayers despite having two confirmed cases of COVID-19 – - Ofofo, 4 hours ago
8 Osita Chidoka Reveals What Atiku Would Have Done to Tackle COVID-19 If He Was President - I Don Sabi, 4 hours ago
9 COVID-19: NCDC boss, others will be next to contract Coronavirus – Biafra group attacks Ihekweazu - Newzandar News, 4 hours ago
10 China revises up Wuhan death toll as US plots re-opening - The Guardian, 4 hours ago
