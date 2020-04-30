Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Friday morning, May 1, 2020
Ripples  - These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you this Friday morning. 1.

1 IPOB Issues Warning To Buhari Over Ex-President Goodluck Jonathan - Tori News, 4 hours ago
2 Insult on Prophet Muhammad: Group raises alarm over alleged maltreatment of Mubarak in police custody - Velox News, 5 hours ago
3 Gernot Rohr accepts to be paid in Naira and reside in Nigeria - My Celebrity & I, 5 hours ago
4 Why we celebrate International Workers’ Day on 1 May - Daily Times, 5 hours ago
5 Coronavirus pandemic likely to last two more years until 60% to 70% of the population has been infected - New report says - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
6 FIFA U-20 World Cup: Prophet TB Joshua Was The Reason For Our Success In Egypt – Gladson Awako - Sahara Weekly Magazine, 5 hours ago
7 WHO wants invite to China's probe into virus origins - The Guardian, 5 hours ago
8 Harrowing footage shows mass graves being dug in Brazil as deaths surge due to Coronavirus (photos/videos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
9 Rwanda to partially lift virus lockdown - The Guardian, 5 hours ago
10 Public health campaign launched to fightback against COVID-19 'Infodemic' - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
