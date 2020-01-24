Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers Saturday morning, January 25, 2020
Ripples  - These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you this Saturday morning. 1.

5 hours ago
1 OMG! Popular Rapper, YG Arrested For Robbery After A Raid At His Home - Tori News, 43 mins ago
2 Manchester United in 'desperate talks' to sign Odion Ighalo - Nigeria Newspaper, 52 mins ago
3 Is your brother dead? Kcee asks troll who accused him of always showing off - Aderonke Bamidele Blog, 1 hour ago
4 Be careful with friends they can stab you in the back – Actress Ini Edo lashes out - Within Nigeria, 1 hour ago
5 Thugs Invade Venue Of Edo APC Rally In Auchi - Aledeh, 1 hour ago
6 Woman in Chicago becomes 2nd confirmed case of coronavirus in the US - Nigeria Newspaper, 2 hours ago
7 First-class undergraduate bags 13-year-jail term in Ondo - News Breakers, 2 hours ago
8 Why CBN raised cash reserve ratio; retained lending rate – Emefiele - Premium Times, 2 hours ago
9 Wike lobbying to join APC – Rivers party leaders allege - The Herald, 2 hours ago
10 India-Nigeria bilateral trade volume reaches $13. 9b - PM News, 2 hours ago
