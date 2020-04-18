

News at a Glance



10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Sunday morning, April 19 2020 Ripples - These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will make your Sunday morning. 1. 49 new cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria; total now 542 The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Saturday night confirmed 49 new cases of coronavirus in the country.



News Credibility Score: 61%



