Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 Oops! The news is either too old or has been removed. Please search.




 Similar News

The Guardian:
American actor Johnny Depp today made a surprise appearance at London's High Court today as he sues British tabloid The Sun Newspaper over claims he physically abused his ex-wife Amber Heard. Depp is suing The Sun’s parent company, News Group ...
Ripples:
These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will make your Thursday morning, February 27, 2020 1. EFCC arrests ex-Kano speaker for alleged N1.5bn fraud The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC) on Wednesday arrested a former Speaker of the ...
Signal:
Top U.S. public health officials said Tuesday that Americans should prepare for the spread of the coronavirus in communities across..
PM News:
By Jethro lbileke The management of BEDC Electricity Plc., on Tuesday assured that the proposed tariff review will revolutionize electricity distribution and provision of top
My Celebrity & I:
Boxing’s biggest magazine, the Ring Magazine, on Tuesday released it’s new list of top heavyweight boxers, with Deontay Wilder dropping down...
Business Post Nigeria:
By Adedapo Adesanya A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja on Tuesday, February 24, sentenced.
Slayminded:
Two of Ghana’s top celebrities clashed for God in the United States on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 Gospel musician Sonnie Badu – who is the funder and head pastor of Rockhill Church in Georgia, US – invited actor-turned-preacher Majid Michel for ...
Nigeria Tunes:
Guardian NG American actor Johnny Depp today made a surprise appearance at London’s High Court today as he sues British tabloid The Sun Newspaper over claims he physically abused his ex-wife Amber Heard. Depp is suing The Sun’s parent company, News ...
Koko Level's Blog:
The Mexican government on Tuesday February 25, returned an ancient sculpture from 6th century southwestern


   More Picks
1 WAWU!!! Amid Retirement/Sack Controversy, Buratai Wins Most Outstanding Chief Of Army Staff Award (See Full Gist) - Naija Loaded, 2 hours ago
2 BEWARE!! See The New Way Kidnappers Now Use To Deceive People To Kidnap Them - Naija Loaded, 2 hours ago
3 Heat wave: Environmentalist proposes increased effort in tackling Climate Change effects - The Herald, 3 hours ago
4 Toke Makinwa has Tips on “How to Peacefully Coexist with People” | WATCH Toke Moments - Bella Naija, 3 hours ago
5 Nigerian Prophet to Prophetically Destroy Coronavirus in China (VIDEO) - Financial Watch, 3 hours ago
6 Nasarawa Approves Death Penalty for Kidnappers - Signal, 4 hours ago
7 ‘I’m Going To Prophetically Destroy Coronavirus In China’- Nigerian Prophet Declares (VIDEO) - The Herald, 4 hours ago
8 Shock As Woman Dies During Romp With Policeman In Ekiti - Tori News, 4 hours ago
9 Governor Forces Teachers To Eat Poor Quality Meal Being Given To Students (Photos) - Tori News, 4 hours ago
10 Again, Teenager in Sagamu stabs boyfriend to death over N3,000 - FR News, 4 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info