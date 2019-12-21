

News at a Glance



$1.06b Malabu Oil Block: Adoke’s illness stalls EFCC’s interrogation The Nigeria Lawyer - Commission sends doctor to attend to him Lawyer wants suspect transferred to a medical facility, demands bail The immediate past Attorney-General of the Federation, Mr. Mohammed Bello Adoke (SAN), is down with an illness in the custody of the Economic ...



News Credibility Score: 41%



