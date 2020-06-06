

News at a Glance



108-year-old Italian woman in nursing home recovers from COVID-19 NNN - Fatima Negrini, a 108-year-old woman from northern Italy, has joined the ranks of the very few centenarians who have recovered from COVID-19. “God forgot about me,” Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera quoted Negrini as saying in its Saturday edition, ...



News Credibility Score: 61%



